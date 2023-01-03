Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Raised by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

