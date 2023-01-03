Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,640 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.57% of Customers Bancorp worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 39.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

