Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after buying an additional 200,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,931,000 after purchasing an additional 213,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 636,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRS. StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

