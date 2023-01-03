Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,259 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.75% of AtriCure worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in AtriCure by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

