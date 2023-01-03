Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 35,694 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,694 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.84% of Rapid7 worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 51.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 249,517 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,785.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 147,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

