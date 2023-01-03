Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 35,310 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,080,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,310 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

FA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

