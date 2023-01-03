Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $779,134.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,770.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,435.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $778.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.