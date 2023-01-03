Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $17.28 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 962,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,275,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.82% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $102,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

ISEE stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $121,983.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $121,983.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,153 shares of company stock worth $4,005,512. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISEE. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.