Emerald Advisers LLC Has $30.08 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems makes up about 1.6% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.94% of Merit Medical Systems worth $30,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

