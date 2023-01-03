Emerald Advisers LLC Has $26.29 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences comprises about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $26,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCRX opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

