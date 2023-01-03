Emerald Advisers LLC Has $18.95 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 3,313.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,052 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 97.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

