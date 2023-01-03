Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 117,094 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,094 shares during the period. Everi makes up about 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Everi worth $33,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Everi by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,496,000 after acquiring an additional 681,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Everi by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 234,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Price Performance

Everi Profile

EVRI opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.