ELIS Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228490 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32225056 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.