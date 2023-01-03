Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1,434.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 4.4% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 202,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $362.40. 29,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.67.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

