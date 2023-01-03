Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 136.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EDAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Edap Tms Stock Down 0.3 %
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
