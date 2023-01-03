Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,176. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.