Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 7%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.23. 8,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,357,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,503,891.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738. 40.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,180,000. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792,656 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,075,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 853,984 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

