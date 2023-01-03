Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 787,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 321,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2,403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 176,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 133,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

EGBN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

