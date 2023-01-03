DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 398,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $516.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.90.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

