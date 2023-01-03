Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 1,743,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after buying an additional 5,713,247 shares during the period. Ratos AB purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $76,357,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after buying an additional 4,245,533 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 770.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,684,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,415,000 after buying an additional 4,146,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.