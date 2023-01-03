Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,539,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,117,290.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,539,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,117,290.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,786,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $11,514,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

