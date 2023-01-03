Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,539,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,117,290.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,539,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,117,290.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,786,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $11,514,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
