Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Institutional Trading of Drive Shack

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 36.2% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 2,436,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,487 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 164,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,499. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

About Drive Shack

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.