Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.4 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DRETF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRETF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

