Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 313,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Draganfly stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Draganfly worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DPRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Draganfly

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Draganfly in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

