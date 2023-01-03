Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 378,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 968,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products Trading Up 2.3 %

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,846. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.