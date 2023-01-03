Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. 15,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $21.07.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

