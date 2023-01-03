DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 19,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,483. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 998,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galileo PTC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% during the second quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,583. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $152.87.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

