Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $33,234.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $111,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $281,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,641 and sold 107,294 shares valued at $1,630,171. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $14.20. 943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,558. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,421.42 and a beta of 0.02.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGICA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.