Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Trading Up 2%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.
DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.
