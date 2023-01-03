Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,618,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,581 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $62,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,404,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,198,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,476,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,020,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. 2,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,287. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

