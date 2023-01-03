Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,618,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,581 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $62,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,404,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,198,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,476,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,020,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. 2,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,287. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.