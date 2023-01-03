Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $62.61 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $62.61 million and $1.38 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

