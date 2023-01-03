DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0079 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $125.63 million and $2.60 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,677.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00453415 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020965 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00890070 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00095267 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00597331 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00251382 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,919,376,721 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.