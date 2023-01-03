Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.68.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

