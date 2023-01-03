Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

Deswell Industries stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.11. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

