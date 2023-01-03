Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,017.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,017.67 ($36.36).

DLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.12) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Nigel Q. George acquired 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,926 ($23.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,613.76 ($59,775.61).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,422 ($29.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.96. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 1,783 ($21.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.28). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,335.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,427.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

