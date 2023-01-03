Dejitaru Tsuka Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.53 Million (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $49.71 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.05313852 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $944,997.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

