Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Up 6.8%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74. 3,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 682,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several research firms recently commented on DH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 94.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 88,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 228.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 154,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth $296,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

