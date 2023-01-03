Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance
DCRD stock remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,755. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (DCRD)
