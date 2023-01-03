David J Yvars Group Invests $127,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,505,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 947,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 132,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,040. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. Analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

