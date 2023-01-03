David J Yvars Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

David J Yvars Group lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. 13,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,357. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62.

