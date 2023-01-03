David J Yvars Group Cuts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. David J Yvars Group owned about 0.23% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $590,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

PNQI traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.94. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $105.61 and a 12-month high of $218.31.

