Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

DHR stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.81. 16,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

