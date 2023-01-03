Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Danaher Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.30. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

