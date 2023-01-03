Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 24.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $242.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.