Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $852,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $309,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

