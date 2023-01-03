CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,094.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

CEVMF traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 243. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CEVMF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from €75.00 ($79.79) to €77.00 ($81.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Baader Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €52.00 ($55.32) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

