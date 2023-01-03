CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

CHI stock opened at GBX 84.09 ($1.01) on Tuesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4,125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.34.

Get CT UK High Income Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angus Pottinger acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450 ($15,000.00).

CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.