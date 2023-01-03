CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

