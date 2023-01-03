CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.29. 152,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,948. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

