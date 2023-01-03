Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 310,552 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Citigroup began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Criteo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Criteo had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,021. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 132.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 45.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $3,300,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

